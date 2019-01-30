Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) The Islamabad edition of Pakistan’s biggest food and music festival successfully concluded on Sunday. The three-day festival, held in Gulberg Greens Islamabad on January25th, 26th and 27th, attracted a huge number of visitors from all corners of the city and provided families with an opportunity to plan a perfect day out.

The festival attracted over 75,000 visitors to sample the city’s culinary delights. Attendees witnessed chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoyed live music with performances from renowned musicians like Quadrum, Jawad Ahmed, Goher Mumtaz, Asim Azhar, Bilal Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sahara UK and many more.

After the successful completion of Coca-Cola Food and Music Festival in Islamabad, Season 3 will now travel back to Karachi for its second round of festivities.