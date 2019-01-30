Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant Gen Bilal Akbar called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Tuesday.

General Officer Commanding Murree, Maj-Gen Aamir Ehsan Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

They discussed issues related to situation on LoC, rehabilitation of affected people on LoC and restoration of roads blocked due to rains and snowfall in far-flung areas and agreed to bring out all resources of AJK govt and Army for rehabilitation of affected people along LoC.

The PM, while expressing gratitude to Pakistan Army, said that the Armed Forces had helped out people in AJK during hard times including catastrophes like earthquake and others. He said the people living on LoC could not be terrorised by targeting them, and they will fight alongside Army for defence of motherland.

Haider said that the government was providing all basic amenities to people living near LoC at doorsteps.