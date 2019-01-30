Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday refused to accept the request made by Pakistan Railways General Manager Aftab Akbar to cancel warrants issued for his arrest in a petition.

Earlier, warrants were issued for the arrest of Aftab Akbar. He appeared before the court and offered unconditional apology. The court however refused to accept his apology and request for the cancellation of his arrest warrants.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan directed the counsels of the parties to advance arguments on the next date that is February 19. The court heard the petition filed by widow Naseem Akhtar. She pleaded that her husband M Akbar had died during the course of duty but her pension and other perks were not being issued by the Railways Department. Besides the GM, legal advisor Babar Akram also appeared before the court. Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Corut also heard a contempt petition against the Nadra Punjab Director General (DG). The court issued notice to DG Farooq Mureed and sought a reply in the petition.

In the petition filed by Chungi Amar Sidhu-based Kiran Akbar, the petitioner said despite court order, her age mentioned on the CNIC is not being corrected by Nadra. Nadra has failed to abide by the LHC order dated 17-11-2018, she pleaded in the petition. She requested to initiate contempt proceedings against the DG Nadra.

LHC seeks reply from federal government in a miscellaneous application for not giving jobs to the special persons as per their quota. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the application filed by Judicial Activism Panel.

Despite assurance from the government, the differently abled persons are not being provided with jobs as per their quota, the petitioner argued. He added the special persons are running from pillar to post for jobs but to no avail. The petitioner pleaded that the court may kindly order the provision jobs for the special persons according to the quota.