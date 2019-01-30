Share:

KARACHI - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued its strike across Sindh on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

As a result, thousands of patients in all government hospitals remained unattended. The protesting doctors boycotted outdoor patients departments (OPDs) in all government-run hospitals.

Though a press statement has been issued to assure junior doctors that their demands are being considered and would be accepted by the Sindh Health Department, the YDA has denied any such development is in progress.

The press release said the Sindh Health Department has resolved a longstanding issue of the doctors and has increased their professional allowances.

The release added that Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has requested that doctors, who are on strike, to end their strike in the interest of the people as the Sindh Health Department has fulfilled their demand of a raise in allowances.

“If they will accept our demands, we will call off our strike as soon as possible,” commented YDA Vice-President Dr Waris Ali Jakhrani. He accepted that due to doctor’s strike thousands of the patients faced inconvenience due to the closure of OPD and absence of doctors in the hospitals. He said that “our demand is that increase salaries, allowances and health insurance of doctors working in the province”.

Following the strike, the junior doctors also staged protest demonstration at Civil Hospital Karachi and completely boycotted their duties to press for their demands including increase in salaries, protection of doctors at workplace, promotion of doctors as per service structure and corruption in Sindh health department.

The protesters demanded that their salaries should be increases along with the health and risk allowances. The protesters warned that they would close the wards along with the OPDs if their demands were not met. They said that their salaries were low as compared to doctors in other provinces. They demanded that their salaries should be equalized as per other provinces.

He said protest demonstration and boycott of duties would be continued in the entire province till the acceptance of their demands.

According to the action committee, the Sindh government was given a week to resolve the problems of the doctors but the authorities paid no heed.

The doctors have said that if their demands are not fulfilled within a period of three days, then the emergency department and the wards will also be closed down.

The strike was observed in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Korangi, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital and other health facilities as well as rural part of the province including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro and other small cities etc.