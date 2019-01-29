Share:

FAISALABAD-A total of Rs1.921 billion had been recovered by Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) in Faisalabad Division by the end of second quarter of fiscal year-2018-19 till December 31.

This was informed during a meeting held here at Circuit House under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad. In the meeting the recovery position in different taxes of Excise Department was reviewed by the Minister. Director Excise Seyda Fiza Shah briefed the participants about the departmental performance.

The Minister directed for following a comprehensive strategy for ensuring the best performance so as achieving the target of revenue recovery was utmost duty of the excise officers.

He said that the tax payers should be facilitated and their issues be redressed immediately to remove any obstacle in recovery campaign. He asked the officers to listen to the applicants with patience and every possible relief be provided to them under law and policy.

He appreciated the performance and results of the officers in revenue recovery under the guidance of Excise Divisional Director Syeda Fiza Shah. He assured that proper measures would be taken to remove the problems confronted to the officers in administrative matters.

The excise director during her briefing gave details of recovery of different taxes. She informed that Rs731.27 million had been recovered in property tax, Rs500 million received in motor vehicle tax, Rs.624 million recovered in excise duty, Rs41.8 million received in professional tax, Rs4.45 million recovered in entertainment tax, Rs13.35 million received in luxury housing tax and Rs6 million had been recovered in cotton fee in Faisalabad division by 31 December 2018.