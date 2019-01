Share:

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on ednesday has directed to speed up the pace of work on Dasu hydropower project .

Chairing a meeting of Dasu Dam Steering Committee today, he said the process of land acquisition for the dam should be completed at the earliest. He said the hydropower project will help generate 4320 megawatts of electricity.

The federal minister said construction of dams is amongst the top priorties of the government. He regretted that the previous governments did not pay any attention to the issue of water shortage in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.