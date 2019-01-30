Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur and Omni Group president Anwar Majeed on Wednesday have submitted review petitions in Supreme Court (SC) in fake bank accounts case.

The petitions stated that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has failed to present evidence to prove the allegations, therefore, the case cannot be sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur filed a plea in SC to withdraw decision of sending fake bank accounts case to NAB.

On January 21, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, complying to the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, transferred the case to the bureau’s office in Rawalpindi.