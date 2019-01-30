Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is expected to preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad to review a 20-point agenda on Thursday.

The federal cabinet is expected to review effective policies regarding softening of Pakistani Visas, Hajj Policy and Plan 2019 and Anti-Narcotics Policy 2018.

Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain will provide briefing to the cabinet concerning non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to schedule, the cabinet will approve additional technical grant for the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme and an agreement for the promotion of sports between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the cabinet will approve the appointment of chairman of the Port Qasim Authority, the Pak-Libya Holding Company and the managing director of the National Investment Trust Limited (NITL).

The Cabinet will approve the transfer of communication of the Karachi Infrastructure and Development Company Limited (KIDCL).

The rules for the appointment of Deputy Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmed will be approved.

The agenda also includes approval of an additional grant of Rs 31.44 million for the Civil Defense, and the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements with various countries.