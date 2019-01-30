Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke to Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq over the telephone yesterday.

The Foreign Minister briefed him on the efforts of the government of Pakistan to highlight the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, he mentioned the June 2018, Report issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the APPKG report of the UK Parliament.

He also emphasized that India should permit the visit of the Commission of Inquiry, as envisaged in both Reports, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Foreign Minister also informed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the upcoming events, being organized in London at the House of Commons and the exhibition being held in London on 4-5 February 2019 respectively.

These, again, were efforts to highlight the centrality of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the grave human rights violations against the Kashmiri people, by India, which were being widely condemned and need to be immediately stopped, he added.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq greatly appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and emphasized that the Indian atrocities shall never be able to suppress the will of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who will continue to raise their voice against severe Indian repression and in the face of Indian black laws.

He also said that he would have wanted to be present for the London events, but his passport and those of his contemporaries, had been confiscated by the government of India, to prevent them from travelling abroad.