Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The Health Department has stopped funds for Dialysis Centre at DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh which has imperilled the lives of dozens of kidney patients. The department has directed the hospital administration to minimise the number of patients to 10. Dr Maqbool Alam, in-charge Dialysis Centre, informed The Nation that prior to this direction 54 patients were being attended each day free of cost in three shifts.

"Now funds for 10 patients are available and they have been asked to bring medicine and other accessories," he said. He added that total expenses for the treatment of a patient were Rs3,500; but due to the prevailing situation more than 30 patients had been sent back without treatment and put them on life threat. He said that patients protested against the situation.

"Notables from civil society have also condemned the situation, and they have demanded early release of funds for the treatment of poor patients," he added.

It is to be noted that on the appeal of Dr Maqbool Alam, philanthropists including Abdullah donated Rs50,000, Dr Mazhar donated Rs20,000, and Rana Abdul Manan gave Rs100,000 for the treatment of patients. The patients and the civil society appreciated their services.