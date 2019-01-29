Share:

ISLAMABAD-Students of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Tuesday staged a protest against administration for increasing the tuition fee and non-availability of facilities at campus.

A large number of students gathered inside the campus and sloganeered against the university administration to revert its decision of increasing the fee.

Students said that the university administration has added Rs5,000 in semester fee which is unjustifiable against the facilities provided.

Along with the tuition fee students also condemned the increase in supplementary exam fee which is extra financial burden for students appearing in the examination.

Students in their protest raising their issues added that fewer buses of the campus are also not catering the large number of students in the university.

“Students strength and fee are being increased but facilities are not,” said Ahmed Ali a student of computer science.

He said that university does not have its own building and required number of buses which are basic rights of the students.

He said that FUUAST is a public sector university however increased fee has put extra financial burden on parents and students.

Alina Tahir said that a large number of students are compelled to sit and study on the green belt outside the university which disturbs the academic environment.

She added that the majority of female students have to avail the public the transport as university buses do not cover all routes of twin cities.

“Administration on the other hand has increased the fee which has put pressure on students,” she said.

The students also said that the university administration has also took limited steps for brining scholarship opportunities for the students and covering its expenses from students pockets.

“University does not have proper parking and cafeteria for students,” said Fawad Khurseed. He said that day scholars and boarding students both are facing difficulties but administration is paying no serious attention to solve their problems.

He also said that students have demanded from the university administration to build new hostels for the students coming from far flung areas.

“New hostels are essential along with construction of new academic blocks of the university,” he said.

Students also said university has not released the funds for the students who availed scholarships and it must release it for facility of the students. Students later held a peaceful walk inside the campus and vowed that they will continue their protest if their demands are not taken serious by the university.