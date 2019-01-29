Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have busted a criminal gang involved in murder of police Constable Waseem Ziyad during his attempt to foil a dacoity bid in sector I-8/3 on December 31, 2018.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed told media that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had taken serious notice of murder of the policeman ad few other dacoity incidents in the capital. He had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer to arrest the culprits who constituted a special team headed by DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, Shamas Akbar, Su-Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sajid Ali, Tauqeer Shah, Hamid Shah, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Aadil, Badar Shafique, Shaheen Iqbal and others. It is to mention here that two Islamabad police officers of the Falcon Force, Constable Muhammad Waseem and Constable Muhammad Arif were out on patrol on December 31, 2018.

In the meantime, a citizen called the police helpline, Rescue 15 and told them that an armed robbery was in progress in a house in Sector I-8/3. In response to the call, the two constables, who were nearer to the crime scene were dispatched there. When the two reached the house which was being robbed, they came under attack from around four armed robbers.

Waseem was shot in the head and died on the spot while another was also injured.

To apprehend the criminals, the Police team made all out efforts and apprehended the gang involved in murder, dacoity and street crimes. The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Ijaz Khan alias Lala son of Nosherwan Sharri, a resident of Afghanistan (Present address Chongi No.26, Tarnol, Islamabad); Shah Fahad son of Ameer Muhammad, a resident of street 8, house 136, sector 02, Khyaban Sir Syed Rawalpindi; Ehtasham alias Choochi son of Muhammad Asghar, a resident of 6th road, Dhok Kashmirian, Sadiq Abad Rawalpindi; Ismail son of Khan Gul, a resident of Ring Road Chughal Pura Peshawar (present address Dhok Najju, Khyaban Sir Syed Rawaplindi); Ghazi Shah alias Boxer son of Gul Saeed, a resident of Kohistan (present address Khyaban Sir Syed sector III, Rawalpindi and Shahab Shah alias Akbar son of Sajid Shah, Bhara Kahu Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed having committed several dacoites in various areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including the houses of a Chinese and others.

They admitted involvement in murders of Islamabad police constable during dacoity attempt in sector I-8/3, a police constable of Rawalpindi police in Pirwadhai, a shopkeeper in Khanna police area and a female in Rawalpindi.

The police also recovered four snatched motorbikes, 20 snatched mobile phones, one snatched laptop, prize bonds, five pistols and 36 bullets from them. They were also wanted to police in five other cases registered at Industrial Area police station of Islamabad.

The family members of deceased police constable have appreciated the performance of the Islamabad police team and hoped that justice would be provided to them. SP Industrial Area Sumaira Azam, SP Hassam Bin Iqbal, DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan, family members of the deceased and other police officials were also present on the occasion.