The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's economic team on Wednesday unveiled an option of online tax payment for the business community, and declared that it would be possible to register a new company through 'one window'.

Pakistan’s Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif and Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood held a joint press conference in which they asserted that PM Imran Khan has defined a goal to improve the ranking of Pakistan.

“The new system will also be implemented in Sindh till the month of March,” they disclosed, adding that there were several issues in the older process of registration of new companies.

Regarding registration of new properties, Haroon Sharif stated that the new process has been made easier.

“There were certain complaints about power outages and new electricity connection,” he said, adding that in this regard the Ministry of Energy would provide the relevant information on its website.

They further told the media that effective measures have been taken to improve tax system to facilitate the business community.

Dawood said that his team has been working with provincial governments to upgrade the tax system and developed a portal where all facilities could be accumulated at once for the benefit of companies.

“We are hopeful for an improvement in the World Bank’s index,” they added.