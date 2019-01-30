Share:

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the government is introducing multi dimensional policies and attractive incentives to develop the business friendly environment for the promotion of investment and industries.

He stated this while addressing the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI) during his visit to FCCI here on Wednesday. Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Secretary Industries Punjab Nadeem ul Hassan, President FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Vice Presidents Mian Tanvir, Ihtisham Javed and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that target of 10% growth rates had been fixed in industrial policy and all issues of industrialists and investors would be resolved immediately in this regard. He said that under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, policy of one window operation was being devised for providing the departmental services to the industrialists under one roof while one page form had also been compiled for paying the all taxes easily.

The provincial minister said that funds of six billion rupees had been earmarked for providing soft loans to the youngsters for starting new businesses. He said that the Technical University Lahore would be upgraded besides establishing the other three Technical Universities at Mandi Bahaudin, DG Khan and Rawalpindi.

He said that skilled development program would also be expanded and 5 lacs students would be imparted with different vocational skills through TEVTA and other technical institutions. The Minister said that new industrial economic zones were being established and existing industrial estates would be upgraded for the promotion of investment.

Mian Aslam Iqbal announced establishment of Labour Colonies adjacent to industrial estates which would be part of Naya Pakistan Housing Program. He also announced establishing of Expo Center at M III Industrial Estate on 70 acre land and said that the same Expo Center would be established at Sialkot and Multan. He assured resolving the problems confronted to the industrialists and members of FCCI.

FCCI president thanked the Minister in his welcome address for visiting FCCI and apprised the Minister of some issues. He appreciated the relief provided to the business community in Mini Budget recently announced by the govt.

Earlier, Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visited M III Industrial Estate near Sahianwala. Chief Operating Officer FEDMIC briefed the Minister about establishment mega industries in the M III Industrial Estate. He also took a round of industrial units set up by the Chinese and Turkish investors. The Minister also inspected the site of Allama Iqbal Economic Zone near Sahianwala which is proposed to be established at more than 3000 acre land.