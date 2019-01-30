Share:

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Wednesday called on Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and discussed matters pertaining to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including tourism.

The minister warmly welcomed the guests and said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Turkey.

The minister told the ambassador that the government is keen to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in multidimensional spheres, particularly in tourism and sports. “Satisfying level in political relations should be reflected in commercial and economic areas. Tourism and sports can be instrumental in improving people to people contact. Our relations are not only brotherly but mutually beneficial as well,” she said.

Underscoring the need for better cooperation, the minister said that Pakistan and Turkey can share their experiences in different areas. Cooperation can be extended in infrastructural development, capacity building, cumulative exports, and agreements/ MOUs, can also be done at the level of different Federations. Cooperation can also be extended to make Youth Exchange Programs more Functional.

The ambassador said that Pakistan is a beautiful and peace loving country. It has a great potential in both tourism and sports. He appreciated the recent Visa Facilities announced by the Government and said that such steps would certainly pave way to flourish tourism industry in Pakistan. For improved cooperation in tourism, the envoy suggested that under the umbrella of Strategic Council, a Working Group on Tourism and sports can be formulated. “I want to advocate and promote positive image of Pakistan” said the envoy.

The minister said that in addition to bilateral political, commercial and economic relations, we appreciate Turkish role for regional peace and support to Pakistan on Kashmir Issue. Highlighting the importance of CPEC, the minister said that it is not just an agreement with China but it is very important to ensure peace in the region.

Both sides agreed to identify and prioritised the areas of mutual interest to finalize the proposals for Strategic Economic Framework between Pakistan and Turkey.