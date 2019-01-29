Share:

SHENZHEN-China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. on Tuesday denied it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any violations of U.S. law.

"Huawei is disappointed to learn of the charges brought against the company," it said in a statement.

The U.S. Justice Department reportedly unsealed criminal charges against Huawei, and continues to seek extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou from Canada.

After Meng's arrest in Canada, the company "sought an opportunity to discuss the Eastern District of New York investigation with the Justice Department, but the request was rejected without explanation," Huawei said.

The allegations in the Western District of Washington trade secret indictment were already the subject of a civil suit that was settled by the parties after a Seattle jury found neither damages nor willful and malicious conduct on the trade secret claim, it said. "The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of U.S. law set forth in each of the indictments, is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng and believes the U.S. courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion," it said.