ISLAMABAD-International Labor Organization (ILO) on Tuesday organised here a workshop on National Qualification Frameworks (NQF) with an aim to create employment opportunities for youth making them eligible through skills development.

The Stakeholders workshop titled ”State of National Qualification Frameworks for Higher Education and Vocational Skill” was attended by the representatives by Ministry of Federal Education, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), employees, labor organizations, and TVET sector.

During the workshop the stakeholders discussed the job opportunities for Pakistani youth in industries at national as well as international level.

It was decided that the youth will be imparted international level training so that they could get better jobs in local as well abroad industry.

The participants purposed recommendations to Task Force on Education and NAVTTC for provision of better skills development to youth.

It was said that the training of trainers is responsibility of private sector, and industry but they are not doing their job well.

The technical sector in Pakistan is very weak as compare to regional and global level. It is a major challenge for Pakistan to adopt best global practices in provision of skills development.

The major agenda of the workshop was to oversee the linkages of country’s graduates with labor market.