Good news for teachers

As many as 123 teachers of Workers Welfare Board have been promoted to the grade 17. According to the official sources, about 118 teachers have been promoted as Subject Specialists (SS), whereas five have been promoted on the rank of vice principal. Approval of promotion of these teachers was given by Secretary Labour Punjab in session of departmental promotion committee. Secretary Board Ahmar Naek, Director Education Muhammad Ashraf and Director Finance were also present in the session of departmental promotional board.–Staff Reporter

Constable dies in road accident

A newly-recruited police constable died in a road accident which took place near Batapur on early Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sajid Ilyas, a resident of Bhagwanpura. Sajid riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy vehicle bumped into his motorcycle. He was rushed to nearby Ghurki Trust Hospital where he died. According to officials, Sajid Ilyas had joined the Punjab Police as Constable in March 2018. After completing his training, Sajid reported to the Police Lines last week. He was buried at a local graveyard on Tuesday. A good number of police attended the funeral prayers for the deceased.–Staff Reporter

Paper mills gutted in fire

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when huge fire erupted in a three-storey factory on the Bund Road near Malipura. Rescue workers on Tuesday said the blaze broke out in the basement of the paper mills. However, investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. No loss of life was reported in the incident. An official said that at least 10 firefighting units took part in the operation. The rescuers managed to put the blaze after hours-long efforts. He said the fire engulfed all the three portions of the structure within no time. Authorities declared the building as dangerous because it could collapse any time. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

Former PML-N minister passes away

Former PML-N minister Arshad Khan Lodhi passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness. His funeral will be today (Wednesday) at his native town Harappa of district Sahiwal. Arshad Khan Lodhi was elected to Punjab Assembly six times. He was also a member of Parvez Elahi’s cabinet. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise paid rich tributes to him. He prayed Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. –Staff Reporter

Pir Usman Farid meets PA speaker

Deewan Pir Usman Farid Chishti, custodian of Darbar Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar (RA), met Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday. Deewan Pir Usman presented the gift of chaddar to the speaker, former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain and MNA Monis Elahi. The speaker said on the occasion that he had planned to visit to the shrine but could not travel due to the weather condition. He said during his term as CM Punjab, special focus was given to the development of Okara district. –Staff Reporter

JI Kashmir solidarity campaign from today

Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore will launch week-long Kashmir solidarity campaign and hold Kashmir march from January 29 to February 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiris. JI leader Zikarullah Mujahid announced this while addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday. He said that JI would hold three-day picture exhibition on atrocities on Kashmiris and their freedom movement at Alhamra Cultural Complex on February 1. JI Pakistan Amir Senator Sirajul Haq will inaugurate the exhibition. He said that Kashmir march led by JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch would be held on The Mall on February 5 in which a large number of people including women and children besides political, religious and social personalities would participate.–APP

Sikhs call on Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine met a delegation of American Sikh Organisation here on Tuesday. The delegation was led by Director American Sikh Organisation Baljinder Singh, while Srinder Singh Gul, Member Pakistan Sikh Council Ramesh Singh Khalsa and Ram Singh Kataria were also part of the visiting team. The delegation appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for minorities, especially announcement of establishment of Kartarpur Corridor. –APP