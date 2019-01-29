Share:

LAHORE-Renowned singer Shafqat Amanat Ali says that the entertainment industry is a soft goal and feels that it is high time India should lift the ban on Pakistani artistes from Performing in the country.

Talking to an Indian daily, Shafqat said: “Art and entertainment industry is a soft target. They know that they can't fight back, so just ban it. It is very easy. Otherwise, there is lot of trade that is happening between India and Pakistan.” “If you go to the Attari-Wagah border, one can see trucks bringing goods and exchanging goods from both the sides. That import and export business is running full-fledged. People are waiting with their trucks and are off-loading.” He explained. "If we stop that, it would lead to chaos. But they know that they if they put a ban on artistes or actors or people who are related to art, they will express themselves through media or social media platforms. Nothing else," added the Mitwa singer. The singer, who has now lent his voice to a song in the upcoming TVF web series "Tripling Season 2, "says that "there are many other things we can do positively and we don't." Shafqat expressed his opinion on how in 2016 Indian film associations put Pakistani talent in an unofficial ban on working in the country.

