KAMALIA-District Coordinator for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ashraf John Sandhu condemned, 'what he said', the inhuman treatment of the sanitary workers in the district on the eve of Punjab chief minister's visit.

Talking to media, he stated that for the last three days, the female sanity workers of Kamalia Municipal Committee were made to clean the streets of Toba Tek Singh district till 1:00am. "Officers of the Municipal Committee Kamalia sent the sanitary workers to Toba Tek Singh to ensure cleanliness in the district but these workers were made to suffer for three days and nights," he said. "On Sunday, the Christian employees were not allowed to worship and they were treated mercilessly," he added. He raised the question that if the administration did not have the budget to make proper arrangements then why these employees were sent to Toba Tek Singh.

Ashraf John Sandhu stated that due to limited number of sanitary workers, the sanitation situation in Kamalia City was getting worse day by day. He stated that the district administration should have put the issue of appointment of more staff before CM Punjab instead of forcing the current employees from other cities to labour in Toba Tek Singh. He demanded from Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Commissioner Faisalabad to take notice of the unfair treatment of the sanitary workers. Chairman Municipal Committee Kamalia Sharif Malik expressed lack of knowledge about the issue.

CRACKDOWN ON KITE FLYERS

Dhulley police in result of a crackdown on kite flyers arrested two persons and recovered thousands of kites and string rolls from them. According to the police, a police party on a tip-off conducted a raid at Shaheen Abad and arrested Intizar Hussain and Shehzad and recovered three thousands kites and hundreds of string rolls from them.