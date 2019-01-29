Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday launched same day driving license project with an aim to facilitate the residents of the capital.

Islamabad Traffic Police held its 13th birthday celebrations, which were attended by Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi; IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan; DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan; SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed; SP Traffic Khalid Rasheed; representatives of INL, ICITAP and others.

The ITP decided to reduce the existing fees and ten days time. The existing fee Rs2,650 has been decreased to Rs2,250 while urgent fee Rs400 has also been abolished. According to the officials, they were determined to make ITP more service oriented. Now the citizens can apply and obtain their driving licence on the same day with reduced fees.

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi in his opening remarks appreciated the performance of IGP Islamabad and his team. He said that since joining of new IGP, change of winds could be felt in Islamabad territory. The new IGP has taken positive initiatives in upholding justice and peace. He further said that his government wants to see the honour and dignity of Pakistani citizens at all levels, people should get their due respect by all government officials.

He maintained that his sole objective was to be displayed professionalism by government servants and shunning away with colonial approach. The ICT Police has started delivering desired results whether it is Naka, Police station, reduction of street crime, traffic policing, eradication of drugs, elimination of land grabbing mafia so on and so forth. He further dilated upon effective functioning of public conciliatory committees in conflict resolution.

He particularly highlighted the greatest achievement of IGP Islamabad and his team in arresting six dacoits involved in martyrdom of Constable Waseem Ziyad on 31st of December 2018.

They were involved in over 70 multifarious crimes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi respectively.

The MOS said that his government envisages immediate delivery of justice and implementation of best practices. The MOS further called upon parents and the elders to play their role in eradication of drugs from the society.

The MOS also called upon the media to play its significant role and work hand in hand with all stake holders in implementation of the ongoing initiatives of IGP Islamabad.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan also expressed his thanks for MOS and the Govt respectively. He said that he is feeling elated on this historic day.

He further reiterated his resolve to materialize vision of Govt and in maintenance of peace, protection of lives and properties. He said that we would make all out efforts to cater to the needs of public. SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed in his opening address expressed deepest gratitude to the MOS and IGP Islamabad for their guidance, motivation and making this project as a success story.