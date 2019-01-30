Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Shaharyar Khan Afridi has said that he will provide justice to the cricketers of Islamabad.

Talking to The Nation, Shaharyar said: “I am shocked to witness the youngsters holding cricket bats and protesting against MCI/CDA. I was unaware about the situation as Ayaz Akbar informed me about it. I will not allow anybody to play with future of country. If the Diamond Cricket Academy or any other cricket ground is constructed illegally, I will take action and order immediate demolition, but if it is rightfully constructed, nobody can dare to touch the grounds.” He said he will take complete briefing from MCI Mayor, Chief Commissioner, who is also CDA Chairman, and then will inform about future course of action, but till now, no operation will be conducted. We will soon resolve this issue once for all.”

The minister was asked to include the IRCA and ICA in the committee, as MCI/CDA will present their side of story, Shahryar said: “There is no need of forming any such committee, as I have full faith in my team and they will tell the real things and provide me complete details.”

Shakil Shaikh thanked Afridi for sparing time and offered his all-out support to the minister for finding a permanent solution to address the problems, being faced by cricketers. He offered to provide him complete details and roadmap to resolve the core issue. Shahryar promised to ensure a decision, which will be in the best interest of cricket and youngsters.