Share:

Civil Hospital neurosurgeon Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, who was abducted from Quetta returned home on Wednesday after 48 days.

Chairman of the Doctors Association Committee confirmed the news of Dr Khalil returning home.

Dr Khalil was kidnapped from Shahbaz Town on December 13, while he was on his way home from work the neurosurgeon could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Mohammad Umar, the doctor's nephew told the abductors left Dr Khalil in Karachi from where he took a flight and reached Quetta today. "My uncle is physically and mentally exhausted," he added.

According to the earlier reports, armed men dropped the doctor near Mall Road at 6 am from where he hailed a taxi and reached home. The taxi driver, who dropped the doctor home, said the doctor's clothes were blood-soaked and he was severely injured.