PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday said that tribal ‘jirga’ representing elders and notables would be constituted at sub-divisional (erstwhile FR) level aiming to resolve issues of tribal areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Governor House, Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Secretary Home KP Ikramullah Khan, Principle Secretary to Governor KP and all Deputy Commissioners of tribal districts and assistant commissioners of sub-divisions.

The Governor said that the tribal jirga should be constituted as per law and Constitution and according to tribal culture and traditions and no step contrary to the law and Constitution of the country should be taken.

“The tribal jirga will act like alternative dispute resolution forum where problems of tribal people will be solved by their own elders according to their norms and culture and tribal people will have the right to nominate members of the jirga”, he added.

The governor also directed Deputy Commissioners of the tribal districts to identify the number of tribes and their population at sub-divisional level as representation in the jirga would be given on the total size of the tribe. He said that the government was not going to act against the law but the purpose is to get in loop tribal elders to seek their opinion and comments to redress their grievances.

The Governor said that people of merged districts would get all facilities like other developed cities of the country.