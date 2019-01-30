Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday informed that legislation process is underway to check enforced disappearances, which is one of the main issues casting shadow over the human rights record of the country.

While chairing a high-level meeting on GSP Plus status of Pakistan here at Prime Minister’s Office Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Ensuring and safeguarding human rights is major plank of our religion and enshrined in our constitution.” He reiterated that the government is firmly committed to protecting human rights and promotion of rights of minorities and marginalised sections of society.

The meeting on GSP Plus status of Pakistan was attended by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister was briefed that legislation is underway to criminalise enforced disappearance as process of introducing necessary amendments in Pakistan Penal Code will be completed soon. The meeting was also briefed on progress made towards anti-torture, combating domestic violence and other human rights related issues.

While discussing the progress made towards addressing human rights issues, the Prime Minister directed that steps be taken to ensure complete elimination of bonded labour from all parts of the country. Moreover, the Prime Minister directed immediate removal of all kinds of discriminatory sign-board in clubs (Islamabad club, gymkhana etc) and other public places that restricts free movement of maids, ayas and domestic servants.

The Prime Minister directed Bureau of Statistics to conduct a country-wide survey on Child labour and subsequently formulation of a comprehensive strategy to extricate such children from poverty and take measures for their education.

FOCUS ON SHIFTING TO

TECH-BASED ECONOMY

The Prime Minister on Tuesday said that government was focusing on introducing latest technology to transform economy and capitalise huge human resource potential of the country.

While chairing a meeting of task force on technology driven knowledge economy here at Prime Minister’s Office Premier Khan emphasized that development in all sectors is dependent on adaptation and use of technology that will ultimately improve governance and benefit the masses.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Vice Chairman of Taskforce Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Binori, CEO Ignite Yousuf Hussain, representatives of business community and industrialists; and Federal Secretaries of concerned Ministries.

Vice Chairman of the task force on technology driven knowledge economy Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman made a detailed presentation on transformation towards technology driven economy.

The Prime Minister was briefed on ways and means and strategy to promote Technology driven economy with enhanced allocations to higher education, technical skills development of human resource, promotion of digitalization, promotion of AI (Artificial Intelligence) education and skills.

PM FOR FACILITATING LOW

INCOME PEOPLE TO OWN HOUSE

Prime Minister called for providing all possible assistance and facilities to the low income people in the realisation of their dream of having their own house.

The project of constructing five million housing units would not only ensure the provision of housing facility for the low income groups but would also run the wheel of economy, besides creation of job opportunities for the youth, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme here.

He also directed for early finalisation of laws regarding the Foreclosure and Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Senior Punjab Provincial Minister Aleem Khan, Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, Chairman Task Force on Housing Zaigam Rizvi, Yaqub Izhar, State Bank Governor Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb Khan and others.

The meeting pondered over in detail the matters relating to secure financing from commercial banks for the low income people in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme announced by the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Finance and the SBP decided to offer incentives to the commercial banks with regard to financing for the housing programme. This measure was aimed at provision of easy credit for the low income people from the banks so that they could benefit from the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

The incentives to be offered by the Ministry of Finance and State Bank to the commercial banks would be announced soon.

GOVT TO IMPROVE EODB

Senior Research Manager IBM Kenya Dr Charity Wayua calls on Prime Minister. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to PM on Commerce Addul Razak Dawood were also present during the meeting. Views exchanged on improving 'Ease of Doing Business' (EoDB).

Dr Charity Wayua also shared Kenya’s experience of improving EoDB.

The Prime Minister stated that the Government is committed to improving ease of doing business and providing business friendly environment to the business community.