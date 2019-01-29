Share:

Humans rely on the earth to the extent that it sees to our sustenance and livelihood. 80% of our diet consists of plants. Additionally, we also depend on agribusiness. Forests constitute 30 percent of the Earth’s surface, giving fundamental natural surroundings for millions of plant and animal species. Forests also provide us with clean air, water and are vital for combating environmental change.

Today we are facing area degradation as far as arable land is concerned. This is particularly because due to the prolonged dry season, desertification is on the ascent each year.

United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals focus on saving and restoring biological communities such as forests, wetlands and drylands that are affected by these conditions. The goals also focus on ending deforestation by 2020. This will be a key element in helping alleviate the massive environmental degradation around us.

Some of the worldwide objectives include:

1. Conserve freshwater biological communities.

2. End deforestation by preventing commercial use of forest land and working on the rehabilitation of forests that have been affected.

3. Restoring the land and soil affected by desertification.

4. Guaranteeing protection of mountain biological communities, by ensuring biodiversity and protection of mountain ecosystems.

5. Strictly ending the poaching and killing of animal species.

6. Keeping obtrusive outsider species ashore to protect water biological communities.

7. Planning to ensure biodiversity in various ecosystems.

8. Ensuring more sustainable use of the biological community such as plants and animals, such as ensuring a proper management for the wood industry.

ALEENA FATIMA (UCP),

Lahore, January 26.