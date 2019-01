Share:

Light rain on Wednesday has turned weather more frosty in Lahore.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain-thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavyfalls) is expected in Upper Khyber Paktunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir,while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi,Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad,Karachi, Bannu, D.I khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G khan divisions.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.