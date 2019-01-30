Share:

BANNU - Five persons including husband and wife were killed in an explosion occurred in a house situated in Waidaan Landidaak area.

According to Police Station Howaid, the explosion occurred in the house owned by schoolteacher Barkatullah.

Barkatullah, his wife and three children killed in the explosion. Reason behind the incident has not been confirmed yet.

The ill-fated victims are identified as Barkatullah, Farhad Bibi (wife) and three others including Kaleemullah, Faridullah and Faheemullah.

Meanwhile police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and started collecting evidences.