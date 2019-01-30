Share:

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the continuous absence of Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a fake degree case filed against him.

Senior Special Judge Anti-Corruption Bahadar Ali Khan ourt was irked by another application filed by minister seeking exemption from his appearance before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing for February 28 and remarked that no more such application would be accepted. In case of his non-appearance even on the next hearing, arrest warrants would be issued, the court remarked. For the last time, the application for exemption from appearance is being accepted, the judge said.

Anti-Corruption Establishment had submitted a challan against the minister in the fake degree case. T

he court remarked that on the next hearing, the accused has to appear at all costs.

On January 10, the Lahore High Court on withdrew a 2017 stay given to the federal minister against the proceedings regarding his fake graduation degree and directed both the parties to advance arguments on the next date of hearing - March 11, 2019.

Justice Ayesha A Malik withdrew the stay order following his counsel’s repeated requests for adjournments in his petition he filed challenging the jurisdiction of the anti-corruption court to hear the case.

He had alleged that the trial court was holding proceedings against him at the behest of the last PML-N government.

In 2012, the ACE had lodged the FIR Under Sections 420, 468, 471, 218 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code and under Section 5(2) 47 Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 accusing him of having fake diploma from the Punjab Board of Technical Education.

The stay was withdrawn following the technical board’s legal adviser informed the court that the petitioner’s counsel had been delaying the proceedings by seeking repeated adjournments.

Justice Malik accepted the board’s plea and revoked the stay against the proceedings of the anti-corruption court and directed both the parties to advance arguments on March 11, 2019.