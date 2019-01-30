Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that construction of motorways does not fall within the jurisdiction of the provincial government and lies with the National Highways Authority (NHA).

He said this while furnishing replies during question hour in the Sindh Assembly. To a query of the Grand Democratic Alliance’s Arif Mustafa Jatoi, the minister said that presently the works and services department is not custodian of any motorway in the province. Jatoi was of the view that the Pakistan People’s Party had ruled the centre for so many years but did not construct motorways to which Nasir said that the proposals had been made but the process was halted as some people approached the court.

To another question, Nasir said that the provincial government preferred asphalt roads on concrete roads, saying that cost of former was more expensive than the latter. “Concrete road take long time during construction while asphalt road construction can be completed more quickly. Asphalt pavements are the smoothest pavement and produce 50 per cent less noise than concrete road. Asphalt paving road provides better safety of the vehicle against skidding,” he added.

Separately, the minister added that no appointments were made at the departmental level between July 2017 and June 2018 on contract basis or on regular basis in the works and services department. However, he said that 137 persons were appointed on deceased and disabled quota and on recommendations of Sindh Public Service Commission. “36 Assistant Engineer (BS-17) were appointed on the recommendations of Sindh Public Service Commission, five Sub-Engineers (BPS-11) were recruited against disable quota and 96 were appointed on various posts against deceased quota,” said Nasir.

The minister further said that six bridges have constructed whereas work on other two in progress with a total expenditures of Rs 225.637 million during 2013 to 2018 in district Khairpur. The GDA lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said it was seemed that substandard material was used in the construction as the bridges were in dilapidated condition on which Nasir admitted that the complaint was received against one of the bridges. “We will take strict action against the responsible as the same had been constructed on tax-payers’ money,” Nasir added.