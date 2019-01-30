Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal reiterated his firm resolve to eradicate corruption from society. He said that NAB has devised an anti-corruption strategy to rid the country of corruption, which has acknowledged by leading national and international organisations as effective strategy to eliminate corruption.

The chairman said NAB was conducting the inquiries and investigations against housing societies, cooperative companies, bank frauds, money laundering, misappropriation of government funds by government employees, private persons, abuse of authority and amassing assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB has received double complaints during 2018 as comparing to corresponding period 2017. He said that NAB has fixed timeframe for deciding the cases. NAB has devised a Joint Investigation Team (CIT) by benefitting from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The strategy has proved very successful, he added.

He said that NAB is a role model for SAARC countries as Pakistan was the first chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. NAB has already signed a MoU with China for eradicating the menace of corruption.

Over 50 thousands Character Building Societies have been constituted in colleges and universities throughout the country. Comprehensive grading system has been initiated for evaluating the performance of NAB’s regional bureaus, he added.

According to the grading system, the performance of officers is evaluated every year.

Positive impacts of system have already started pouring in. NAB has also devised monitoring and evaluation system according to which each complaint is allocated a special number.