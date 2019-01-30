Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday denied media reports that the Bureau had been given details of Shehbaz Sharif’s properties in London by the Federal Board of Revenue.

An official told The Nation that the authority was working to assess the assets of the three-time chief minister as part of an inquiry relating to “assets beyond means” but they could not confirm details of foreign accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

The official said that the FBR had not provided any details about foreign accounts or London flats of Shehbaz Sharif to the NAB. Referring to media reports, he said the reports being attributed to NAB and FBR were untrue. Earlier, a TV channel claimed that the FBR had submitted details of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s foreign assets to the National Accountability Bureau.

It also claimed that the former chief minister owned four flats in London including an apartment on Barclay Street, another apartment on Harrowby Street, another on London Stuns Road and the fourth apartment at West Tower Peninsula Marshall.