LAHORE - The visiting Nepal cricket team took a victorious start in the five-match international T20 series with a thumping 10 wicket win over hosts Pakistan at the Kinnaird College ground on Tuesday.

With this match, history was created as it was the first ever blind women international T20 at the home soil. The home side, put into bat by the visiting side, was bowled out at paltry 53 runs in 11.3 overs as most of their players failed to rise to the occasion and fell cheaply.

Kiran was the top scorer for Pakistan with 9 runs and Nimra remained unbeaten on 6 runs as the eight home players threw away their precious wickets in mix ups while taking single runs. Sinita and Bhagwati claimed a wicket apiece from the touring side.

Chasing the easy target, Nepal displayed quality cricket and hunt the target in just five overs without any loss, setting a high pace of runs with boundaries and singles. Player of the match Binita and Mankesi remained unbeaten on 28 and 19 runs respectively.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah and Blind Cricket Council Chairman Major Pawan Ghimrie were the chief guests on the occasion and distributed prizes among the members of both the teams. The PBCC acknowledged the efforts of Kinnaird College University (KCU) and gave honorary shields to KCU vice principal Miss Khan and Director Sports Ammara Rubab.