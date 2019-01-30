NEWS
Wednesday | January 30, 2019
Latest
6:35 PM | January 30, 2019
Sahiwal encounter method was wrong: Punjab govt admits
6:21 PM | January 30, 2019
Govt to provide all out assistance to rehabilitate textile sector: PM
6:18 PM | January 30, 2019
Syria, Iran agree to ditch dollar in bilateral transactions
6:14 PM | January 30, 2019
Legislatures should strive for welfare of common people: Asad Qaiser
6:13 PM | January 30, 2019
Sehrai demands release of all Kashmiri prisoners
6:05 PM | January 30, 2019
SHC lashes out at Sindh NAB DG for absence of IOs
5:59 PM | January 30, 2019
Govt keen to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in tourism, sports
5:29 PM | January 30, 2019
Air chief participates in 'Falcon Talon' bilateral air exercise
5:05 PM | January 30, 2019
Time to reform the NPT
4:41 PM | January 30, 2019
Polish striker Piatek scores twice to send Milan into Italian Cup semis
4:07 PM | January 30, 2019
Will provide jobs instead of laptops to youth: Imran Ismail
3:44 PM | January 30, 2019
Ministry of interior allows Hamza Shehbaz to travel abroad
3:21 PM | January 30, 2019
Govt launches online tax payment system for business community
3:10 PM | January 30, 2019
Senate approves bill determining minimum age of marriage to 18 years
3:08 PM | January 30, 2019
SBP to announce monetary policy tomorrow
2:38 PM | January 30, 2019
Faryal Talpur files review petition in SC in fake accounts case
2:28 PM | January 30, 2019
We leave on 29 March without deal unless we can agree something: Brexit minister
1:09 PM | January 30, 2019
Kidnapped neurosurgeon Dr Ibrahim Khalil returns home after 48 days
12:48 PM | January 30, 2019
Pakistan urges flexibility to break stalemate in UNSC reform talks
12:40 PM | January 30, 2019
PM to hold cabinet meeting tomorrow to review 20-point agenda
NEW PROVINCES
NEW PROVINCES
RELATED NEWS
January 29, 2019
PML-N moves NA for two new provinces in southern Punjab
December 28, 2018
SC seeks report from provinces
December 24, 2018
New provinces need of the hour: Shakoor
December 05, 2018
NICVD to be extended to other provinces in 3 months: Wahab
Top Stories
3:21 PM | January 30, 2019
Govt launches online tax payment system for business community
3:44 PM | January 30, 2019
Ministry of interior allows Hamza Shehbaz to travel abroad
3:08 PM | January 30, 2019
SBP to announce monetary policy tomorrow
11:43 AM | January 30, 2019
IHC to hear Zardari's disqualification petition on Jan 31
