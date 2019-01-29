Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Holy Prophet (SAWW) set guideline through his act for all forces deployed for the protection of the masses and underlined the importance of protection of human life.

Addressing the participants of the passing-out parade here at Police Training Institute Multan, he said that there is nothing more precious than human life and protection of masses' lives and property is the top priority of the government.

He said that police culture could not be changed until the behaviour of police was changed. He stressed upon the police to change their behaviour to restore public's confidence in their department.

He added that no virtue is bigger than serving the humanity and protecting their life. He asked policemen to consider all those coming to the police station a respectable citizen instead of a complainant.

He noted that public's support is a key factor in carrying out successful operation against outlaws and maintain law and order. "And the basic thing needed to get public's cooperation is a change in police's behaviour," he asserted.

He said that Punjab police should become an example for other provinces. He said that recruitments in police on merit are laudable. He said that Punjab police rendered tremendous sacrifices for eliminating terrorism from the province, adding that the officers and jawans sacrificed their lives. "The nation appreciates these sacrifices," he added.

The CM announced on this occasion to upgrade police training school to college level. He declared that now a DIG level officer would head this institution instead of SSP.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi said that educating police officers was the only way to change the behaviours. He said that new system and syllabus would prove fresh air for Punjab police and we would use it to build character, morality and knowledge of police officers besides boosting their professional capabilities. He hoped that the police officers with a passion to serve the public would become a source of good fame for police in the society.

He disclosed that an active training system had been introduced in police department at all levels from police line schools to colleges.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected passing out parade and distributed medals and certificates among the recruits. As many as 1147 cops from Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad acquired professional training from the school in this session. Provincial ministers Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Dr Akhtar Malik, Chief Secretary Punjab and others were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the CM also took notice of a news regarding forcing shopkeepers to close their shops. The CM sought report from the Commissioner Multan and directed him to take action against those who forced shopkeepers to close their businesses.