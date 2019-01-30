Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that number of people from PPP would be arrested in days to come.

Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz, Shehbaz and other elements involved in corruption cases wanted NRO from the present govt, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Faryal Talpur and Zardari were facing the inquiry conducted by Joint Investigation Team (JIT), he said.

Commenting on pandemonium in NA, the Minister said that some elements from the Opposition had been using derogatory remarks, adding, that reverence of NA and leaders of the present govt should be maintained at all cost.

We want respect of the Parliament and the Prime Minister, he said.

The Opposition had always talked about NAB but they least bother to discuss in Parliament water issue in Karachi, unemployment etc, he added.

To a question, he said that in Punjab, the previous leaders of that govt had wasted the national money on different projects.

He said that disarray in the Punjab funds was due to the previous govt of the Punjab run by Shehbaz Sharif.

To a question about media regulatory authorities, he said that there must be some procedural rules which should be followed for better working of the print media.

Those elements not performing well, should be de-seated, he said.

The Information Minister said that in the management side of PTV, there was also need to focus for streamlining the system.

To another question about regulatory authority, he said that suggestions had been forwarded to media, APNS, CPNE and concerned Press Club for review so that proper implementation of the labour laws and protection to journalist community performing duties in hard situation, could be ensured.

Underlining the need for research work in media, he said that “we want to bring merit based system so that due results could be achieved in a proper manner.”

About 18th Amendment, he said that there was need to review the laws.