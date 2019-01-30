Share:

Lahore - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan on Tuesday reshuffled three district and sessions judges and 98 additional district and sessions judges across the Punjab province with immediate effect.

D&SJ/Additional Registrar of LHC Multan bench Qaiser Nazir Butt has been transferred from Multan and posted at Bahawalpur; Haroon Latif Khan from Bahawalpur to Lahore and was directed to report to the LHC for further orders. Likewise, D&SJ/Presiding Officer of Punjab Labour Court-VIII Muhammad Akram Sheikh has been transferred from Bahawalpur to Multan as Additional Registrar of LHC Multan Bench.

These judges have been transferred after being posted at their previous places for two years.

The three district and sessions judges shall assume the charge at their new places of posting on 01-02-2019 while the AD&SJs shall assume the charge on or before 02-02-2019.

The officers transferred on representations are not entitled to draw transfer grant, as per a notification issued by the LHC yesterday.

“All cases including part heard cases being heard in the Courts of the officers transferred without substitute shall evenly be distributed amongst the additional district and sessions judges posted/working there by the D&SJ concerned,” the notification further states.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Faisal Mahmood Meer has been directed to report, afler assumption of charge at Lahore, to the LHC Registrar for working under the LHC’s Examination Committee.