ISLAMABAD - Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Azerbaijan Chingiz Coribhi Tuesday said a joint trade exhibition of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey would be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, in April this year. The exhibition would include pharmacological, medicine, cosmetics, surgical instruments, cutlery, electrical appliances, textile, leather, sports and sportswear, furniture, home-made crafts, crafts, food and accessories, he said this while exchanging views with businessmen at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). Chingiz Coribhi said Pakistani exporters should take active part in the joint expo to show potential of their products to Azeri consumers. He said Azerbaijan was also exploring the possibility of launching direct flights with Pakistan that would promote trade relations as well. He said his country was keen to further enhance trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have tremendous potential to promote trade in many areas.

He said Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoyed excellent political relations and there was a need to focus on strengthening economic relations for mutual benefit.

He said Embassy of Azerbaijan had set up easy visa regime for Pakistan due to which visa applications from Pakistan had witnessed 10 times increase.

He said Pakistan had also announced to provide visa on arrival facility to Azerbaijan which was very good step. He hoped this facilitation would help in promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at this occasion, ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal said Pakistan could export many products to Azerbaijan including ready-made garments, cotton products, engineering goods, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, rice, textile fabrics, sports goods, surgical instruments and tents and can import non-ferrous metals, oil and oil products, canned fruit juices, raw cotton, and liquefied petroleum gas from Azerbaijan.

He stressed that both countries should focus on increasing B2B contacts between private sectors and encourage frequent exchange of delegations to identify new areas of bilateral cooperation that would result in increasing the trade volume.