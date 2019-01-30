Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia Tuesday joined hands for peace in Afghanistan as the two sides supported each other’s ‘regional initiatives.’

During a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Russian envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, the two countries agreed to continue regular consultations on the Afghan peace process and support regional initiatives.

Last month, Pakistan had launched a campaign to win over the key neighbours on the Afghanistan issue and regional peace. Foreign Minister Qureshi, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials, went on a four-nation tour on December 24 as part of the government’s policy of “outreach in the neighbourhood.” They visited Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia from December 24-26.

Pakistan has always maintained that the solution to the conflict in Afghanistan lies in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. International community’s recent consensus to adopt this as the guiding principle to resolve the 40-years old Afghan conflict, vindicated Pakistan’s long held view.

The visit was part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages, added the ministry statement.

Pakistan later arranged meetings between the Afghan Taliban and the US with an aim to ensure peace in the war-torn country. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other stakeholders were in touch during the meeting.

Last November, Russia had hosted talks on peace and Afghanistan Taliban which among Afghan leaders were also participated China, Iran and Pakistan. There were no significant breakthroughs during the Moscow meeting, which was attended by representatives of 11 countries. But delegates widely acknowledged that the meeting itself was a feat.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the Russian ambassador, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the growing international consensus on the need to settle the decades-old conflict through political process.

He said Pakistan was facilitating the ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban as a shared responsibility and in good faith. He hoped that the talks will result in an intra-Afghan dialogue leading to lasting peace in the country.

The minister appreciated the important contributions of Russia had made in the Afghan peace process including through Moscow Format of Consultations.

Highlighting the role of neighbours and the regional countries in the peace process, Qureshi lauded the important contributions Russia had made in the Afghan peace process including through Moscow Format of Consultations.

Ambassador Kabulov on the occasion said Russia and Pakistan were important stakeholders in peace and stability in Afghanistan. He acknowledged Pakistan's role as a facilitator in the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, Pakistan and Russia held delegation-level talks at the foreign office during which in-depth discussions were held on bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process. The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua whilst the Russian side by its envoy Zamir Kabolov.

Zamir Kabulov welcomed close coordination and regular engagements on regional issues and Afghan peace process, and said Russia and Pakistan were important stakeholders in peace and stability in Afghanistan. “It is in the shared interest of both the countries to support all efforts for peace and stability in the country through close coordination,” Kabulov said.

QURESHI FLIES TO OMAN

Foreign Minister Qureshi left for Oman yesterday on a two-day visit to the country. Speaking to journalists prior to his departure for Oman, the Foreign Minister said he will represent Pakistan in the meeting of Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission.

Apart from foreign ministers of both countries, representatives of various departments will also attend.

Qureshi said Oman was an important country of the region and Pakistan and Oman enjoy long-term and friendly relations.

The minister said he will hold meetings with Omani Prime Minister and Foreign Minister as well as high officials of the country. “Talks will be held to enhance cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. Both sides will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding,” he added

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue its positive role for regional peace and stability. He said he will take the Omani leadership into confidence regarding situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi said he will meet with Pakistani diaspora living in Oman.