LAHORE (PR) Pakistan’s biggest gaming tournament ‘GameBirdGame Fest 2018’ has concluded in Lahore with 7 teams from across Pakistan emerging victorious and taking home a total of PKR 5 million in prize money. The tournament was sponsored by Telenor Pakistan as part of its efforts to strengthen the local gaming community.

Gaming enthusiasts from across Pakistan participated in the tournament. After the initial online and city-level qualifiers, the shortlisted players travelled to Lahore for the final showdown to playfour PC and threemobile games: CS:GO, DOTA 2, Fortnite, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, and Asphalt 9. Apart from the main tournament, there were different console, arcade and mobile gaming competitions for various participants.

The entire tournament was broadcast live for 50 days via Gamebird’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Telenor’s GameBird is Pakistan’s first ever gaming platform to connect developers and gaming enthusiasts and help boost and revitalize the gaming ecosystem of the country. In order to further develop this sector, Telenor has become the first telecom operator in Pakistan that provides easy access to content through Google’s Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). Through DCB, customers can buy apps and make in-app purchases using their Telenor Mobile balance and continue to enjoy premium services.