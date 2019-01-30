Share:

Pakistan and UAE on Wednesday agreed on a early signing of MoU for expats safe migration

Pakistan has suggested amendment in a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure legal and risk-free migration of Pakistani manpower with the United Arab Emirates, likely to be signed next month.

The special Assistant handed over the amended draft to UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Nasser Juma Al Hameli during a meeting in UAE.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari has proposed three minor changes in Articles dealing with remittances sending procedure and mechanism to resolve labour disputes.

The UAE authorities assured Zulfikar Bukhari that the MoU would be signed soon after going through the proposition made by the Pakistani side.