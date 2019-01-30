Share:

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary leaders have been authorised to nominate one member from their respective parties for induction into the newly formed Conduct Committee to maintain a conducive environment in the National Assembly.

The parliamentary leaders of all political parties would nominate their one senior party member in case of their absence in the lower house, said Spokesperson for National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser the other day formed a 13-member committee of parliamentary leaders to oversee and examine the matters relating to conduct of members as per rules and maintain a conducive environment in the National Assembly proceedings.

The 13-member multi-party committee will comprise parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly including Leader of the House/Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leader /PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources said that the authority to nominate members was given as main parliamentary leaders including Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari might not be able to attend meetings because of their tight schedules. The government side, sources said, wants to maintain conducive environment in the house for speedy legislation.

According to the notification, the speaker constituted the committee in pursuance of motion adopted by the National Assembly under the rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The terms of reference of the committee say that it shall examine complaints concerning the alleged breach of Code of Conduct by Members.

“The committee shall oversee, take note of and examine the matters relating to Conduct of Members as per rules and practices and make proposals to the Assembly as and when required,” according to the ToRs.

The committee comprises Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and MNAs Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Amir Haider Azam Khan.