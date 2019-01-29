Share:

FAISALABAD-Drastic measures are afoot to enhance "educational standard" at the Universities and other Higher Education institutions across Punjab under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the view to ultimately turn these higher educational institutions into modern centres of excellence and innovation.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar stated while addressing the 9th Convocation of Government College (GC) University here at New Campus on Jhang Road here on Tuesday.

Governor Ch Sarwar who is also Chancellor of the GC University while addressing the participants of the convocation categorically assured that there would be no political interference in the affairs of universities, especially with regards to postings and transfers of the faculty and staff members.

He said that the Punjab government is contemplating to provide maximum possible facilities to the universities and raise educational standard on a par with top foreign universities.

The governor continued that Pakistani students possess innumerable capabilities and talent, stressing the need for exploiting talent and capabilities of the students for prosperity of Pakistan. He assured that the Punjab Government would provide them ample opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities.

He exhorted the students to extend full respect to their teachers and staff members and devote their full energies for acquiring education with utmost zeal.

The governor recalled that when he was member of the British Parliament, he managed to grant the status of "GSP-Plus" to Pakistan and this wise step helped Pakistan in getting 15 billion dollars benefit.

He cited this example, saying that talented students could get such benefits for their country by devotedly pursuing their studies.

Earlier, GC University VC Dr Nasir Amin expressed gratitude to Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and other distinguished guests to grace the occasion with their presence.

He informed that 46 departments and 7 faculties of the GC University are already operated while New Sub Campuses in Chiniot, Hafizabad and TT Singh will become functional in the near future.

He informed that in the new campus, four new blocks and eight hostels for girl's students have been completed.

The VC said that the university has introduced online examination system while the library has also been put on this quality system.

The VC claimed that the GC University is fully focusing on quality education and students are given all possible facilities in pursuing their studying.

Punjab Social Welfare Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, local parliamentarians and principals of affiliated colleges also attended the convocation.

Later, the governor and other dignitaries distributed degrees and medals to successful candidates and position-holders.