Rawalpindi-A poetry recital competition titled “Jane Kuin Aaj Tere Nam Pe Rona Aya” was arranged under the auspices of Punjab College for Women in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Tuesday.

International fame poet Khalid Masood Khan presided over the poetry recital competition which was judged by Asghar Abid and Jawad Ahmed Jawad while anchored by Prof Qaiser Nadeem.

A total of 21 male and female students participated in the competition in which Anoshey Khan, Shafaq Noor, Saqib Ali Saqi and Hamza secured first, second, third and fourth consolation prize consequently.

Adressing at the occasion, Director Punjab Group of Colleges Ch Muhammad Akram said that co-curriculum activities produces self-confidence among students and hidden qualities unearthed. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed also said that young generation of today is very talented and the Council always felt proud to provide platform to younger generation. Khalid Masood Khan presented his funny poetry and amused the audience very much.