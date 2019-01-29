Share:

KASUR: Under NAP, the district police conducted a search operation in Kasur City, Khuddian, Pattoki and Phoolnagar. They arrested 11 accused including five notorious criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession. They were put behind bars. According to a police source, search operations are underway on a permanent basis to ensure peace in the district. The operations are being conducted in various areas of the district under the instructions of Kasur DPO Dr Shehzad Asif and are supervised by SDPOs.