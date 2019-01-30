Share:

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek scored twice in the first half to gift AC Milan's a 2-0 win over Napoli in the Italian Cup quarterfinal at San Siro Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old Pole, whose acquisition from Genoa was announced on January 23, was the undisputed star of the game, scoring on 10 and 27 minutes and receiving a standing ovation from fans when Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso substituted him in the 77th minute.

Piatek has replaced Gonzalo Higuain, who was signed on loan by Chelsea.

"We got off to a strong start, I compliment Krzysztof on an extraordinary game," Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli told RAI public broadcaster.

Prior to joining Milan, Piatek made 21 appearances with Genoa, scoring 19 goals, of which 13 in Serie A and six in the Italian Cup. The Polish forward has signed a contract with Milan until June 30, 2023, the team said in a statement last week.

The Italian Cup continues with Fiorentina-Roma and Atalanta-Juventus on Wednesday, to be followed by Inter-Lazio on Thursday.