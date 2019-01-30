Share:

LAHORE - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its rally Tuesday, gaining 204 points (or +0.51 percent) and closing at 40,624 points (a 41 session high).

The market reacted positively to news flow that Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the launch of Rs200b Sukuk for settlement of a fraction of circular debt.

Sector-wise, the best performers were oil & gas exploration and production companies, oil & gas marketing companies and fertilizer as they added 148 points, cumulatively.

Pak Suzuki (PSMC) extended its gains for the 7th consecutive session and has recorded cumulative gain of 36 percent in the said period. Further, HCAR share price appreciated by 15 percent in same period.

DCL led the volumetric chart with traded volume of 10.6m shares, gaining 7.8 percent in value. The stock garnered much attention due to market rumors about its probable acquisition.

Investor participation improved as traded volumes progressed by 23 percent to 155mn, while traded value increased by 34 percent to $49m.

Fauji Foods Ltd (FFL) announced its 4QCY19 results, posting a loss of Rs474.9m vs loss of Rs351.6m in the same period last year. This was due to a 17 percent YoY decline in sales, a 40 percent YoY decline in other income and a fall in gross profit margins of 700bps YoY.

Outflow of profits and dividends on foreign direct investment (FDI) plunged by 40.4 percent in 1HFY19, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

Pakistan’s external sector financing has significantly dropped by over 60 percent under the PTI led regime as Islamabad received just $2.3b in the first half (July-Dec) from all multilateral and bilateral creditors in the shape of loans and grants in the current fiscal year against $5.9b in the same period last year.