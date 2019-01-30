Share:

KARACHI - The ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is paying just lip service to democracy; it is not sincere to democratic norms, say PTI leaders.

“The PPP is not ready to make the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly chairman of the Public Accounts Committee because it is afraid that its corruption would be exposed,” says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Haleem expressed these views while addressing the media men outside the Sindh Assembly along with PTI Karachi President Khuram Sher Zaman here on Tuesday.

Criticizing the policies of the ruing PPP, Haleem Adil said that PPP leaders posed themselves as champions of democracy and often quoted Bhutto and Benazir. He said the PPP is fighting the battle of PML-N in the name of the Charter of Democracy. He said Jam Kamal has upheld the principles of morality, but the PPP is following the charter of corruption.

He said in Sindh the PPP is not ready to give the Public Accounts Committee to the opposition. He said it is afraid that if Firdous Shamim Naqvi becomes the chairman of PAC, their corruption would be exposed. He said in past they had adopted similar attitude to Khawaja Izharul Haq. He said in Thar proper healthcare facilities are still not present. He said 63 children have already died in Thar this month and hundreds others are admitted in hospitals.

Haleem Adil said the rulers are not concerned about the problems of people. He said they are not ready to hand over the NICVD to the federal government. He said I am ready to show the media how this hospital is being run. He said the students of Khairpur medical university are perplexed because their degrees are not recognized by the PMDC. He said the faculty in Khairpur University is not complete. He said 285 candidates who have passed the SPSC exam for the post of law inspector are still running from pillar to post. Haleem Adil said home secretary Qazi Kabeer was removed from his post for corruption of Rs1.3billion and now he is not only restored but also given an important assignment. He said in these circumstances how things would improve. He said in the KP, the public accounts committee is headed by assembly speaker who does not belong to any party and is neutral. He said there are a few minor reservations of MQM and these things are normal and would improve with passage of time.

However, Khuram Sher Zaman said that the nation is being congratulated that petition against Zardari is approved for hearing. He reminded that in past Zardari was known as Mr. Ten Percent. He said Zardari is responsible for destruction of Sindh. He said we have knocked the door of the court and we hope that justice is doled out to us. He said due to the nature of the case we went to the Supreme Court and on the instruction of the apex court we went to a lower forum.