SADIQABAD-Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would continue struggling for the supremacy of law, constitution and Parliament. He stated these remarks during a meeting with PPP MPA from Punjab Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang here the other day.

MPA Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang had arrived at Sindh Assembly along with Hafiz Faizur Rehman Bhait. He was accorded a warm welcome by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, provisional ministers and members of Sindh Assembly. Mumtaz Ali Chang visited Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in his chamber during which the latter said that the country would suffer political instability if any effort was made to cancel 18th amendment.

He maintained that Sindh Government was stable, and it would remain stable. He added that former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been struggling for the stability of the country. He said that Sahiwal incident was a big challenge for the government, adding that police highhandedness had exposed the government's claims of reforms in police department.

"Killing of innocent people by police is a question mark on the government's performance," he said. "National and provisional governments should take serious action against the police personnel involved in killing innocent persons," he added. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved heirs of the victims of Sahiwal incident. Mumtaz Ali Chang also briefed Agha Siraj Durrani about the political situation of Rahim Yar Khan.