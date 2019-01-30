Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Railways will upgrade and renovate as many as 31 railways stations at an estimated cost of Rs2972.95 million across the country for provision of better facilities to the passengers. “In this regard, Pakistan Railways has submitted PC-I for approval for rehabilitation and up-gradation of the railway stations,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving details of the railway stations, he said that Pakistan Railways will upgrade nine railway stations in Punjab province, 12 in Sindh, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Balochistan and one in Federal Capital. The official said that Pakistan Railways will spend Rs977.32 million on up-gradation of railway in Punjab, Rs1242.93 million in Sindh, Rs442.71 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs243.49 million in Balochistan and Rs66.5 million in Federal Capital. He said that Pakistan Railways has incurred Rs144.605 million on the repair, renovation and re-construction of railway stations across the country during the period 1-1-2012 to 31-12-2014.

“Out of total amount Pakistan Railways has spent Rs86.556 million on repair and renovation of railway stations in Punjab, Rs57.278 million in Sindh, Rs0.371 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs0.400 million in Balochistan,” he added.